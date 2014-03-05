FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays paid 481 staff 1 mln stg or more last year
March 5, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 4 years ago

Barclays paid 481 staff 1 mln stg or more last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Barclays said 481 of its staff were paid 1 million pounds ($1.7 million) or more last year, 53 more than in the year before, and most of them were based in the United States.

Barclays said 57 percent of those paid at least 1 million pounds were based in the United States and 27 percent were based in Britain.

The bank said in its annual report that Chief Executive Antony Jenkins could be paid up to 7.2 million pounds this year, down 1.4 million from his maximum pay under his previous pay structure, although more is now guaranteed.

Barclays provoked anger last month when the bank said it paid 2.4 billion pounds in bonuses last year, up 10 percent on the year despite profits tumbling by a third.

