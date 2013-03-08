Barclays says paid 428 staff over 1 mln stg in 2012

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Barclays said it paid 428 bankers more than 1 million pounds ($1.5 million) last year, despite a torrid year for the British bank after its fine for rigging Libor interest rates.

The number of staff paid over over 1 million pounds was down from 473 in 2011, according to new disclosures in its annual report.

Barclays said five staff were paid over 5 million pounds last year, down from 17 people in 2011. A further 50 were paid between 2.5 million and 5 million pounds in 2012, and 373 staff were paid between 1 million and 2.5 million pounds.