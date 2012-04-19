Barclays tweaks bonus plan after investor resistance

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - British bank Barclays said half the long-term bonuses awarded to its top two executives will be subject to the bank hitting key profitability targets, following resistance to its pay plan from investors.

Bonuses for 2011 for chief executive Bob Diamond and finance director Chris Lucas are due to pay out in shares over three years, a third in each year.

Under the new condition, half of the award that may vest in each year will not pay out until the bank’s return on equity exceeds its cost of equity.

Barclays said on Thursday the change followed talks with a number of major shareholders in recent weeks and the “strength of opinion expressed by some shareholders” in the meetings.