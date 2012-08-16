FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-UK FIG originator David Lyon retires
#Credit Markets
August 16, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-UK FIG originator David Lyon retires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 16 (IFR) - David Lyon, a managing director in the debt capital markets financial institutions group, has retired from banking after 15 years at Barclays.

Lyon, who had a focus on UK FIG clients, is joining the former UK prime minister’s foundation, Tony Blair Associates, in the autumn.

“David Lyon has been appointed to grow and develop Tony Blair’s business activities. These commercial interests provide important funding for his charitable work,” a spokesman for Tony Blair said.

Barclays declined to comment.

