Barclays takes another 700 mln stg hit on PPI
October 18, 2012 / 1:46 PM / in 5 years

Barclays takes another 700 mln stg hit on PPI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Barclays has set aside another 700 million pounds ($1.1 billion) to cover the cost of compensation for the mis-selling of UK insurance policies, it said on Thursday.

The bank said it had experienced higher than previously anticipated levels of payment protection insurance (PPI) claims since the end of June, so it has lifted its provision to 2 billion pounds, from 1.3 billion pounds previously.

It said third quarter adjusted profits released on Oct. 31, which exclude the PPI provision, should be “broadly in line” with analysts’ forecasts of 1.7 billion pounds.

