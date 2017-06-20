* SFO charges Barclays and four former top executives
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, June 20 Britain's Serious Fraud Office
has defied critics who accuse it of failing to pursue top
executives by criminally charging Barclays and four former
senior managers, a month after the ruling party pledged to
abolish the crime-fighting agency.
Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives pledged in the
election manifesto to fold the independent investigator and
prosecutor into the broader National Crime Agency to "strengthen
Britain's response to white-collar crime".
That proposal drew criticism from lawyers and
anti-corruption group Transparency International, which called
it an "ill-conceived manifesto one-liner" and said the SFO had
enjoyed increasing success in recent years.
The fraud charges brought by the agency on Tuesday were over
undisclosed Barclays payments to Qatari investors
during emergency fundraisings in 2008 that saved the bank from a
state bailout.
"Taking on Barclays, one of the largest banks in the world,
and its most senior officials who literally were at the very
top, sends a very strong message that the SFO is now fearless in
terms of the companies and individuals it pursues," said Sarah
Wallace, a partner at law firm Irwin Mitchell.
The U.S. Department of Justice has long had a tougher
reputation for pursuing multinational companies and individuals
to face justice in the United States, often targeting wrongdoing
outside its borders.
In contrast the SFO, which has a tight annual budget of
around 35 million pounds ($44 million) and has to request extra
funding from the government for its top cases, has been often
criticised by lawmakers over its efforts to bring companies and
senior individuals to book.
Some lawyers have also criticised the agency for prosecuting
junior traders in its high-profile investigations into the
manipulation of Libor benchmark interest rates - although SFO
head David Green has said the agency merely follows the
evidence.
The Barclays prosecution could buy the agency more time,
said Michael Potts, a lawyer at Byrne and Partners.
"It certainly may make it more difficult for the government
to abolish the SFO at a time when they are spearheading such a
high-profile case," he added.
"Many will be surprised that they (the SFO) have sought to
take on Barclays and no doubt an army of defence lawyers but it
is indicative of a more emboldened SFO that they have sought to
take on such a high-profile and possibly difficult case."
A spokeswoman for the Cabinet Office, which supports the
Prime Minister and is responsible for the day-to-day running of
the government, declined to comment when asked whether the
Barclays charges had altered May's plans for the SFO.
The government's Queen's Speech, in which it traditionally
spells out legislative programme, has been delayed after May
lost her parliamentary majority in a June 8 election. It is now
due on Wednesday.
'BETTING THE FARM'
Green, who is due to step down next April after a six-year
stint running the SFO, was forced in 2015 to scrap his first
corporate prosecution - that of Olympus Corp over a
$1.7 billion accounting scandal - because judges ruled the SFO's
criminal charge could not be brought against a company.
The corruption trial of British Canadian businessman Victor
Dahdaleh collapsed in 2013 and the acquittal of eight former
bankers over the last 15 months, charged with manipulating
Libor, also dealt a blow to the agency.
But a series of recent deferred prosecution agreements
(DPAs) with companies such as retailer Tesco and
engineering group Rolls-Royce, and combined fines of
around 630 million pounds, have been welcomed in parliament.
Some lawyers are questioning if it is in the public interest
to prosecute a bank over conduct a decade ago, leaving current
shareholders and employees to pick up the tab.
"Who does it punish and what purpose does it serve?" asked
Jonathan Pickworth, partner at law firm White & Case.
But Green has talked tough throughout the five-year Barclays
investigation.
Barclays was not offered a DPA, a deal under which a company
can be fined but avoids criminal prosecution if a judge agrees
the terms are fair and the interests of justice served. Green
has repeatedly stressed that companies need to fully cooperate
with investigators to qualify.
The bank locked horns with investigators over documentary
evidence that it argued was protected by legal professional
privilege, before deciding to relinquish the cache. This,
lawyers say, is likely to have cost it a settlement.
Professional legal privilege ensures the advice lawyers give
clients remains confidential.
The SFO's challenge now will be to show they can bring a
tricky case to trial.
"David Green accepted in 2012 that the SFO would be judged
on the performance of its Libor prosecutions. The SFO now seems
to be betting the farm and possibly its future on a highly
complex and very prominent prosecution of Barclays," said Ben
Rose, a lawyer at Hickman and Rose.
($1 = 0.7890 pounds)
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Pravin Char)