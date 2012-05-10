FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GSW, Whitehall eye German Barclays properties -paper
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 10, 2012 / 5:35 AM / 5 years ago

GSW, Whitehall eye German Barclays properties -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - German real estate group GSW and its former owner Whitehall Funds are bidding almost 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) for a German real estate portfolio owned by Barclays, a newspaper report said on Thursday.

Real estate group Deutsche Wohnen is also in the running for the 21,000 flats in the portfolio which is known as Baubecon, the Financial Times Deutschland said without citing no sources.

Baubecon fell into Barclays’ hands at the end of 2011 when its former owners were unable to pay back loans.

According to the report, GSW is only interested in 7,000 Berlin-based flats, while Whitehall wants the rest of the apartments, which are located in cities like Hanover, Magdeburg and Braunschweig.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.