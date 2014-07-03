FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays warns against heavy reform of forex market
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 3, 2014 / 2:02 PM / 3 years ago

Barclays warns against heavy reform of forex market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - The foreign exchange market needs “fine tuning” and not a radical overhaul, and the emphasis should be on raising standards of traders, Barclays’ Chairman David Walker said on Thursday.

Global regulators are probing the currency markets for alleged rigging by banks and are due to report in the coming months on possible reforms.

Walker said heavy regulation would “spoil the market by throwing out the baby with the bathwater” and that raising standards among traders was the best solution.

“It needs sensitive fine-tuning. There is work to be done,” Walker told reporters.

Barclays was announcing it has set up a new Compliance Career Academy to improve training of its 2,100 staff who check on how regulatory rules are applied internally.

Walker said the training will ensure the staff will go a step further and mentor colleagues to improve culture and behaviour.

Barclays was the first of several banks to be fined for rigging the London Interbank Offered Rate or Libor, a widely used interest rate benchmark. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.