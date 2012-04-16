FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Barclays merges corporate finance, M&A groups
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 16, 2012 / 10:26 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Barclays merges corporate finance, M&A groups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc’s investment banking division is combining its corporate finance and mergers and acquisition groups in a bid to land bigger deals, according to an internal memo sent Monday and obtained by Reuters.

The current leaders of the two groups, Tom King, Paul Parker and Ros Stephenson, will lead a new global corporate finance M&A group, said Skip McGee, head of Barclays’ investment banking division, in the memo.

With the move, Barclays aims to land more “transformational” M&A deals and to take advantage of strong relationships M&A bankers have with corporate clients, McGee said in the memo.

A Barclays spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.