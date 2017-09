NAIROBI, March 1 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Barclays Bank Kenya said on Tuesday that a decision by Barclays Plc to sell its Africa business would not lead to job cuts in the East African country.

“This announcement doesn’t impact colleagues here,” Jeremy Awori told a news conference in the Kenyan capital. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Edith Honan and Jason Neely)