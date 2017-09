Barclays says doesn't expect to raise capital externally

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Barclays Finance Director Tushar Morzaria said he doesn’t expect the bank to have to raise capital from shareholders after it reported second-quarter results that were ahead of expectations.

“We don’t expect to be doing external capital raises,” Morzaria told reporters on a conference call.

Bernstein analyst Chirantan Barua said in a note on Wednesday there was a significant risk Barclays would have to raise 5 billion pounds ($7.8 billion) from shareholders.

Shares in Barclays were up 3 percent at 0745 GMT. ($1 = 0.6413 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)