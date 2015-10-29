FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays keen to get to 12 pct capital ratio quickly - CFO
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 29, 2015 / 8:46 AM / in 2 years

Barclays keen to get to 12 pct capital ratio quickly - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc said it was pleased with its capital generation and was working towards getting its common equity ratio to above 12 percent as quickly as possible.

Barclays on Thursday said its common equity capital ratio was 11.1 percent at the end of September, unchanged from three months earlier and weaker than analysts expected, which some said showed it could need to raise cash in the future.

“We’re very pleased with the capital generation of the company and the progression that we’ve made,” Barclays Finance Director Tushar Morzaria told reporters on a conference call.

“Eleven percent isn’t our final resting point, we’ve guided to over 12 percent and we’re working towards that as quickly and expeditiously as we can,” he said. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.