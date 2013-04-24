FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2013 / 7:46 AM / 4 years ago

Barclays CEO says on track to achieve 1.7 bln stg savings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - British bank Barclays said it was confident it would cut annual costs by 1.7 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) under a restructuring plan unveiled by its new chief executive in February.

“It’s early days but we’ve put an enormous amount of activity in place and I‘m pleased with the progress we’ve made. We remain committed to the numbers we communicated in February,” CEO Antony Jenkins told reporters on a conference call.

He was speaking after Barclays said first-quarter profit fell a quarter from a year ago due to a 514 million pound charge for restructuring the business.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
