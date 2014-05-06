FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays says fixed income weakness continued in April
May 6, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Barclays says fixed income weakness continued in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Barclays Finance Director Tushar Morzaria said a weak performance seen in the first quarter in its fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) business had continued into the second quarter.

“The weakness that we saw in the first quarter continued into April. It’s very difficult to call a full quarter on just one month’s set of results,” Morzaria told reporters on a conference call on Tuesday.

“It’s the FICC businesses where we saw the weakness. In the investment banking and equities lines we continue to have very robust revenues,” he added.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater

