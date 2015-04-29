FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays says FX charge reflects further talks with regulators
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 29, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

Barclays says FX charge reflects further talks with regulators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Barclays Finance Director Tushar Morzaria said an extra 800 million pounds ($1.2 billion) set aside by the bank to cover potential foreign exchange manipulation reflects talks with authorities in several jurisdictions.

“That reflects the further discussions that we’ve been having with a number of regulators and agencies around the world across multiple jurisdictions and it really reflects our best estimate of the full cost of these related matters,” Morzaria told reporters on a conference call.

He said Barclays was looking to reach agreements with authorities over the matter as soon as possible but the timing of any settlements was out of its control.

“We don’t control the timetable but we’re working as hard as we can to resolve these matters,” he said. ($1 = 0.6503 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.