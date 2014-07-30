FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays profits down 7 pct as investment bank income sags
July 30, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc said underlying profits fell 7 percent in the first six months of this year after a drop in investment bank revenue as the British bank attempts to streamline the business and reform culture.

Barclays said adjusted profits in the six months to the end of June were 3.3 billion pounds ($5.6 billion), down from 3.6 billion pounds a year ago.

Costs were lower but revenues fell 7 percent, largely due to an 18 percent drop in the investment bank, where banks have been hit by a decline in fixed income trading.

Barclays set aside another 900 million pounds to compensate customers for mis-sold insurance products. ($1 = 0.5902 British Pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Schuffham)

