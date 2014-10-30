FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Barclays sets aside $800 mln for FX probe, Q3 profits up
#Market News
October 30, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Barclays sets aside $800 mln for FX probe, Q3 profits up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes percentage increase in para 2)

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc has set aside 500 million pounds ($799 million) to cover potential fines for manipulating currency markets, taking the shine off a rise in third quarter profits as it cut costs.

The British bank on Thursday reported an underlying pretax profit in the three months to the end of September of 1.59 billion pounds, up 15 percent from 1.39 billion pounds a year before.

It said it set aside 500 million pounds “relating to ongoing investigations into foreign exchange with certain regulatory authorities”. It is one of six banks that is in talks with UK regulators about a coordinated settlement over alleged manipulation of foreign exchange markets, sources have said. (1 US dollar = 0.6259 British pound) (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

