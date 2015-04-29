FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays takes another $1.2 bln hit to cover past problems
April 29, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Barclays takes another $1.2 bln hit to cover past problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Barclays set aside another 800 million pounds ($1.2 billion) on Wednesday to cover fines and settlements for alleged foreign exchange manipulation and other past conduct issues, dragging profits down by a quarter.

Barclays reported a statutory pretax profit of 1.3 billion pounds, down 26 percent from a year ago, after increasing its provision, which it said was mainly to cover foreign exchange issues. It last year set aside 1.25 billion to cover potential FX settlements.

Its underlying pretax profit was 1.85 billion pounds, up 9 percent from a year ago and just above the average forecast of 1.81 billion pounds from analysts polled by the company.

$1 = 0.6516 pounds Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham

