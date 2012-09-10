FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Barclays CEO: "premier investment bank" to stay part of group
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 10, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Barclays CEO: "premier investment bank" to stay part of group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - New Barclays PLC Chief Executive Antony Jenkins tells analysts on a conference call: * CEO jenkins says a “premier investment banking franchise” will be part of

group in future * CEO jenkins says don’t expect him to announce break-up of bank or exit of

whole business lines * CEO jenkins says bank is undervalued relative to peers and in absolute terms * CEO jenkins says he aims to act quickly and be bold in review of the business * CEO says a lot of work to be done to reposition bank, expects it to take 2-3

years to execute plan * CEO says review will look at capital consumed/return, costs and compensation

structure in each business area

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.