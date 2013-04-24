Barclays Q1 profit hit by restructuring charge

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - British bank Barclays said first-quarter profit fell a quarter from a year ago after a rise in losses in its European business and a hefty bill for the cost of a restructuring plan by its new chief executive.

Barclays on Wednesday reported an adjusted pretax profit for the three months ended March of 1.79 billion pounds ($2.74 billion), down from 2.4 billion a year ago and just below a mean forecast of 1.85 billion from analysts polled by the company.

Profits were dented by a 514-million-pound charge to cover costs associated with “Project Transform”, CEO Antony Jenkins’ plan to axe 3,700 jobs, prune the investment bank and reform the bank’s culture after a series of scandals.