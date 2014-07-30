Barclays says investment bank activity slows in July

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Barclays said trading activity in its investment bank had slowed this month and July could be the unit’s weakest month so far this year.

“It’s probably been the slowest month for us this year,” Finance Director Tushar Morzaria told analysts on a conference call, saying the slowdown had been across the business.

“Is it just a regular summer slowdown? It could be, it’s hard to tell,” he added.

He was speaking after Barclays reported an 8 percent drop in profits in the second quarter as revenues at its investment bank fell. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)