Barclays' total bonus pool shrinks 10 pct to 1.67 bln stg

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Barclays said on Tuesday its bonus pool for staff was 1.67 billion pounds ($2.33 billion) for 2015, 10 percent down from 2014, as it reported a two percent drop in annual adjusted profit before tax to 5.4 billion pounds.

For 2014, the bank’s bonus pool was 1.86 billion pounds, down 22 percent from the 2013 pot.

The lender said it would provide more detail on staff pay in its annual report, released later on Tuesday morning.

Barclays is to pay new chief executive Jes Staley up to 8.24 million pounds a year.