Barclays names Salz to head business review

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Barclays said veteran lawyer Anthony Salz will lead a review of its business practices following an interest rate rigging scandal that has rocked the bank, forcing its chairman and chief executive to quit.

Salz spent more than 30 years as a corporate lawyer with Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, including 10 as senior partner.

Barclays said the review “will assess the bank’s current values, principles and standards of operation and determine to what extent those need to change”.

It will also test how well current decision-making processes incorporate the bank’s values and assess whether appropriate training, development, incentives and disciplinary processes are in place.