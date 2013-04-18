Barclays investment bank boss Ricci to leave

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Barclays said its investment banking boss, Rich Ricci, will step down this month and retire from the UK bank in June, following months of speculation that he would leave after the arrival of new Chief Executive Antony Jenkins.

Tom Kalaris, head of the bank’s wealth management business, will also leave on June 30. Both Ricci and Kalaris were key lieutenants of Bob Diamond, the former chief executive who left after the Libor rate rigging scandal last summer.

Barclays said Eric Bommensath and Tom King would become co-chief executives of corporate and investment banking from May 1.