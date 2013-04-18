FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays investment bank boss Ricci to leave
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 18, 2013 / 10:17 AM / 4 years ago

Barclays investment bank boss Ricci to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Barclays said its investment banking boss, Rich Ricci, will step down this month and retire from the UK bank in June, following months of speculation that he would leave after the arrival of new Chief Executive Antony Jenkins.

Tom Kalaris, head of the bank’s wealth management business, will also leave on June 30. Both Ricci and Kalaris were key lieutenants of Bob Diamond, the former chief executive who left after the Libor rate rigging scandal last summer.

Barclays said Eric Bommensath and Tom King would become co-chief executives of corporate and investment banking from May 1.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.