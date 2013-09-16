FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 16, 2013 / 12:47 PM / 4 years ago

Barclays faces 50 mln stg fine for "reckless" Qatar fundraising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog said Barclays Plc had “acted recklessly” over its failure to adequately disclose details of a 2008 fundraising with investors in Qatar and plans to fine the bank 50 million pounds ($79 million), Barclays said.

Barclays said the Financial Condust Authority (FCA) issued warning notices on the issue on Sept. 13 that included the financial penalty. The bank said it continues to contest the findings.

The bank revealed the potential fine and failings in the risk disclosures section of a prospectus released on Monday for its planned 5.95 billion pound rights issue.

