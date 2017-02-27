BRIEF-Geo Group announces offering of 6 million common shares
* Geo Group Inc - Geo intends to use net proceeds to repay amounts outstanding under Geo's revolver portion of its senior credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Feb 27 Barclays said on Monday that it had appointed Ian Cheshire, the former chief executive of Kingfisher Plc, to chair its ring-fenced UK retail business.
Cheshire, currently the chairman of Debenhams, the department store chain, will take up the new role with Barclays at the beginning of April.
"I am very much looking forward to joining the Barclays Boards and to supporting all our colleagues," Cheshire said in the statement.
Britain's ring-fencing rules aim to avoid a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis, when banks' bad bets in wholesale financial markets put ordinary depositors' cash at risk, and led to big taxpayer-funded bailouts.
Cheshire had previously served on the board of Bradford & Bingley, that was nationalised during the financial crisis because of its heavy exposure to the slumping British housing market.
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill)
* Daiwa Securities Group is teaming with major Chinese brokerage CSC Financial to provide advisory services for mergers and acquisitions - Nikkei
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'BBB-' to Enstar Group Limited's (Enstar) issuance of $350 million 4.5% senior notes due 2022. KEY RATING DRIVERS The new issuance is rated equivalent to Enstar's senior shelf registration. The net proceeds will be used to repay a portion of the company's revolving credit facility and Sussex term loan facility, with any remaining net proceeds used for general corporat