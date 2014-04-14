FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays to appoint new pay committee head -Sky News
April 14, 2014 / 7:16 PM / 3 years ago

Barclays to appoint new pay committee head -Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc, under fire from shareholders for raising bonuses despite a fall in profit, will appoint Crawford Gillies to its board on Tuesday, Sky News reported, citing sources.

Sky News said Gillies, who will join the bank as a non-executive director in the coming weeks, will take over chairmanship of the remuneration committee from John Sunderland later this year.

A spokesman for Barclays declined to comment.

The British bank angered some shareholders after raising its bonus payouts for staff by 10 percent last year, despite a one-third drop in profit, and pressure is building on Chief Executive Antony Jenkins to rein in pay at the bank.

Gillies holds directorships at Standard Life, Scottish Enterprise and Mitie Group. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore, editing by David Evans)

