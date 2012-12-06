FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-FSA chief Sants in talks with Barclays over compliance role
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
December 6, 2012 / 4:07 PM / 5 years ago

Ex-FSA chief Sants in talks with Barclays over compliance role

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The former boss of Britain’s financial regulator is in talks with Barclays Plc to take on a role overseeing the UK bank’s compliance and regulatory functions, a person familiar with the matter said.

Hector Sants stepped down as chief executive of the Financial Services Authority in June and has also held talks with accountant Deloitte, as a welter of new financial industry rules has put expertise in regulation at a premium.

Barclays has come under fire this year for its standards. If Sants takes the role he would sit on its executive committee, one rung below the bank’s boardroom, and report to Chief Executive Antony Jenkins, Sky News reported.

Barclays declined to comment. Sants could not immediately be reached.

The FSA is being scrapped in April as part of a shake-up of supervision that will make the Bank of England the main banking supervisor, and which has triggered a string of top level departures from the FSA to the private sector.

Sants was paid 836,000 pounds ($1.35 million) for the 2011/12 financial year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.