FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sants' Barclays package worth as much as $4.8 mln -FT
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 19, 2012 / 1:29 AM / 5 years ago

Sants' Barclays package worth as much as $4.8 mln -FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Hector Sants, the former head of Britain’s Financial Services authority, will receive a remuneration package worth as much as 3 million pounds ($4.8 million) upon his move to Barclays Plc next month, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Sants, who will become Barclays’ head of compliance and government relations, will be one of the 10 best-paid executives at the British lender, people familiar with the deal were cited as saying.

He will be paid a base salary in line with the 700,000 pounds earned by other top executives, though the annual bonus, which depends on performance, will be lower, at less than 1 million pounds, the FT said.

Up to 1.5 million pounds would be payable under a long-term incentive plan over at least three years and which would also be dependent on performance, the FT said.

Barclays declined to comment on the report.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.