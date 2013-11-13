Barclays says Sants resigns as compliance chief

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Barclays said its head of compliance and regulation, Hector Sants, has resigned from the British bank after deciding he will not be able to return in the near future from a current period of sick leave caused by stress.

Barclays said Shaygan Kheradpir, its chief operations and technology officer, had also resigned to become chief executive of a company in the United States.

Sants, who joined Barclays at the start of this year after five years at the helm of Britain’s Financial Services Authority, had been on sick leave since the beginning of October, suffering from stress and exhaustion.

The bank said it will start internal and external searches for replacements.