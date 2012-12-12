Barclays names ex-FSA boss Sants as compliance chief

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Barclays has appointed Hector Sants, former boss of Britain’s financial regulator, to oversee its compliance and relationship with governments and regulators.

Barclays said on Wednesday Sants will oversee all compliance activities across the bank, including all regions in which it does business. The appointment marks a change to the bank’s structure with all compliance staff reporting to one individual for the first time. Sants will report directly to Chief Executive Antony Jenkins.

Sants stepped down as chief executive of the Financial Services Authority in June and had also held talks with accountancy firm Deloitte, as a welter of new financial industry rules has put expertise in regulation at a premium.