Barclays to pay $50 million to end US currency rigging lawsuit

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc agreed to pay $50 million to settle a U.S. lawsuit claiming it rigged its foreign exchange trading system to reject client orders that would be unprofitable for the British bank.

The preliminary, all-cash settlement with investors led by Axiom Investment Advisors LLC was disclosed in papers filed on Wednesday night in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, and requires a judge’s approval.

It comes three months after Barclays agreed to pay $150 million and fire a senior electronic trading official to resolve similar claims by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

Barclays denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle. Mark Lane, a bank spokesman, declined to comment.

Christopher Burke, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, did not immediately respond on Thursday to requests for comment.

The lawsuit arose from “Last Look,” a Barclays feature meant to deter traders from exploiting tiny delays, often just a few milliseconds, in the flow of information within the marketplace.

Instead, according to the New York regulator, Barclays used Last Look as a “general filter” to weed out unprofitable trades, and gave vague or inaccurate responses to clients who asked why their trades were not being processed.

Axiom, which is based in Manhattan, said Barclays’ activity caused “significant damages” for its foreign exchange counterparties, and amounted to breach of contract or fraud.

Barclays revised Last Look in September and October 2014 so that it would reject trades deemed “sufficiently unprofitable” for both customers and the bank, not just the bank, the New York regulator has said.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers in the Axiom case may seek fees as high as one-third of the settlement fund, court papers show.

The case is Axiom Investment Advisors LLC v. Barclays Bank Plc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 15-09323. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)