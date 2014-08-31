FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Caixabank to buy Barclays retail, corporate bank units in Spain
August 31, 2014 / 7:16 PM / 3 years ago

Caixabank to buy Barclays retail, corporate bank units in Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank has agreed to buy the Spanish retail and corporate banking units of Britain’s Barclays, plus its wealth management operations in the country, for 800 million euros ($1.05 billion), it said on Sunday.

Caixabank, Spain’s third-biggest bank and one of its most acquisitive during the financial crisis, said in a statement that the deal did not include Barclays’ investment banking operations in Spain or its credit card business, Barclaycard.

The deal is due to close by the end of the year, it said. (1 US dollar = 0.7615 euro) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by David Goodman)

