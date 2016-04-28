Barclays agrees sale of Portugal and Spain Barclaycard payments unit

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Barclays said on Thursday it has agreed to sell its Barclaycard consumer payments business in Portugal and Spain to Bancopopular-e, a Spanish online bank part-owned by Banco Popular Espanol.

Barclays said the business has assets worth 1 billion pounds ($1.46 billion), and the deal would result in a reduction in its risk weighted assets of 0.9 billion pounds.

The deal comes as new Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley continues to dispose of unwanted assets in a bid to shrink the bank and increase profitability. ($1 = 0.6857 pounds) (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Susan Fenton)