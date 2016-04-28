FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays agrees sale of Portugal and Spain Barclaycard payments unit
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2016 / 8:31 AM / a year ago

Barclays agrees sale of Portugal and Spain Barclaycard payments unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Barclays said on Thursday it has agreed to sell its Barclaycard consumer payments business in Portugal and Spain to Bancopopular-e, a Spanish online bank part-owned by Banco Popular Espanol.

Barclays said the business has assets worth 1 billion pounds ($1.46 billion), and the deal would result in a reduction in its risk weighted assets of 0.9 billion pounds.

The deal comes as new Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley continues to dispose of unwanted assets in a bid to shrink the bank and increase profitability. ($1 = 0.6857 pounds) (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.