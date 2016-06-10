FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 10, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Barclays completes sale of Spanish pension assets to Caixa Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Barclays has completed the sale of its Spanish pension assets and liabilities to a unit of CaixaBank, the British lender said on Friday, as it continues to sell assets deemed non-core to its strategy.

About 35,000 customers and 350 million euros ($395 million)of assets under management will be transferred to Caixabank-owned Vidacaixa de Seguros y Reaseguros, Barclays said.

The British lender completed the sale of its Spanish retail bank to Caixabank in January 2015 and announced the proposed sale of its Barclaycard consumer payments business in Spain and Portugal to Bancopopular-e in April this year. ($1 = 0.8850 euros) (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
