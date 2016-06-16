FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Barclays says lawsuit by financier Staveley is "misconceived"
June 16, 2016

Barclays says lawsuit by financier Staveley is "misconceived"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Barclays has described a $1.0 billion-plus civil lawsuit brought by financier Amanda Staveley over the bank's emergency fundraising from Gulf investors at the height of the credit crisis in 2008 as "fundamentally misconceived".

Laying out a 44-page defence against allegations of fraudulent misrepresentation, Barclays denied dishonesty and alleged Staveley's private equity group PCP Capital Partners was unable to establish it had suffered any loss from negotiations with the bank during its October 2008 capital raising.

"Barclays denies that it made any representations which were false," it stated in a court document seen by Reuters on Thursday. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

