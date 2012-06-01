FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays plans growth in Swiss private banking
June 1, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

Barclays plans growth in Swiss private banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Staff to grow to 100 by 2013 from 60 now

* Barclays opened Zurich office in May

ZURICH, June 1 (Reuters) - British bank Barclays plans a big expansion in its Swiss private banking business, seeking to at least double its around 18 billion Swiss francs ($18.52 billion) in assets by 2015 and hire more staff.

“Our goal is to double or even triple assets under management by 2015,” Patrick Ramsey, head of Swiss wealth management, told journalists on Friday.

Barclays hopes to increase its number of client advisers to 100 from 60 by the end of 2013.

Barclays, which already had a private banking branch in Geneva, opened a Zurich office in May, where it hopes to add 20 to 30 new staff to an existing team of seven in the next 12 months and focus on clients from eastern Europe and Russia,

