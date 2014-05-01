FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays poaches technology chief from Australia's CBA
May 1, 2014

Barclays poaches technology chief from Australia's CBA

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s Barclays Plc said it had poached a senior banker from Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) to fill its vacant post to head operations and technology.

Barclays on Thursday said Michael Harte, executive of enterprise services and chief information officer at CBA, would become its operations and technology officer, filling a role left by Shaygan Kheradpir, who resigned in November to become chief executive of Juniper Networks.

Barclays said Harte will join its executive committee, the second tier just below its board. Prior to CBA, Harte held senior technology and operations roles at U.S. banks Citigroup and PNC Financial Services. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

