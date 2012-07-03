FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FSA says no view on who should be next Barclays CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 3, 2012 / 11:27 AM / 5 years ago

FSA says no view on who should be next Barclays CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - The decision by Bob Diamond to quit as chief executive of Barclays was made by Diamond and the bank’s board, Britain’s financial watchdog said on Tuesday, adding it had no view on who should be the lender’s next CEO.

Financial Services Authority Chairman Adair Turner said he and colleagues at the watchdog had private conversations with Barclays about the challenges the lender faces to bring about the needed cultural change at the bank.

He declined to comment on whether the new CEO should come from outside the group.

“We will simply be interested in making sure they get a very high quality person who is technically capable of running a large bank and achieve the cultural change that is required. That could be internal or external,” Turner told a news conference.

Turner said the next settlement in the Libor scandal would likely be before the end of the year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.