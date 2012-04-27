FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays' pay opposed by 27 pct of votes cast
April 27, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

Barclays' pay opposed by 27 pct of votes cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Over a quarter of shareholders casting votes voiced opposition to the remuneration report of British bank Barclays, as investors expressed discontent over the 17 million pounds ($27.5 million) pay package handed to CEO Bob Diamond last year.

Barclays said in a statement on Friday that its remuneration report for the year ended December 2011 was approved by 73.1 percent of votes cast, while 26.9 percent voted against the resolution.

20.85 percent of shareholders voted against the re-election of non-executive director Alison Carnwath, who heads up the bank’s remuneration committee.

