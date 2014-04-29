FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays says U.S. head McGee quits
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 29, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

Barclays says U.S. head McGee quits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - British bank Barclays Plc said Skip McGee has quit as head of its U.S. business because he does not want to oversee the task of establishing a new company required under tougher U.S. rules.

Barclays has to establish an intermediate holding company by July 2016, which imposes more stringent rules on the U.S. arms of foreign banks. The bank said given the amount of time and focus on regulations, compliance and legal and operational issues for the next two years McGee had decided to step down.

Joe Gold, currently head of client capital management, will become CEO of the Americas from May 1. Barclays said the role has been restructured and Gold will report to the co-CEOs of the corporate and investment bank, Tom King and Eric Bommensath. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.