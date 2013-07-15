FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays names Lizin as MENA wealth head
July 15, 2013 / 9:52 AM / 4 years ago

Barclays names Lizin as MENA wealth head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 15 (Reuters) - Barclays has named Cedric Lizin as the head of its wealth and investment management division for the Middle East and North Africa region.

Lizin, who has been with the lender since 2007, has held the roles of chief operating officer for Asia Pacific and head of Barclays’ wealth management joint venture with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc during his time at the bank, the bank said.

Rory Gilbert, Barclays’ previous MENA wealth management head, will continue at the bank in a new role, a spokesman for the lender said without elaborating further.

