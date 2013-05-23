FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays names Adam Yarnold head, US securitized product trading
May 23, 2013 / 7:42 PM / 4 years ago

Barclays names Adam Yarnold head, US securitized product trading

Adam Tempkin

1 Min Read

May 23 (IFR) - Barclays has appointed Adam Yarnold as head of US securitized products trading, according to a person with knowledge of the promotion.

Yarnold will continue to be based in New York and report to Scott Wede, head of global securitized products trading at the bank.

In his new role, Yarnold will have management oversight for all of Barclays’ securitized products trading desks in the US, including agency RMBS, agency CMBS, residential credit, whole loans, US CMBS and US ABS.

Yarnold joined Barclays in 2009 from Braver Stern and has been a managing director in the non-agency mortgage credit business ever since. The role he is taking on has been vacant since Wede was promoted to his global role at the end of last year.

Wede took over the global trading role after long-time executive Tom Hamilton left the position last October to become an advisor to the bank.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
