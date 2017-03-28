FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2017 / 9:55 AM / 5 months ago

Barclays in talks to sell Zimbabwe bank to Malawi's First Merchant Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Barclays is in exclusive talks to sell its stake in Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe to Malawi's First Merchant Bank, First Merchant Bank said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for Barclays confirmed the bank is in early discussions with a prospective buyer for its 68 percent stake in the Zimbabwe bank.

Neither party disclosed a value for the prospective deal. Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe has a market capitalisation of $60 million, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting By Lawrence White)

