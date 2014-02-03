FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Barclays Africa sees diluted FY HEPS up by 13 pct to 14 pct
#Credit Markets
February 3, 2014 / 3:31 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Barclays Africa sees diluted FY HEPS up by 13 pct to 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Barclays Africa Group Ltd : * Diluted headline EPS for FY is expected to exceed 2012’s pro forma 1227.6

cents by 13 percent to 14 percent * BGA - basic EPS year ended 31 December 2013 expected to be 19 percent to 20 percent higher

than the pro forma of 1180.4 cents for the prior year. * Difference in growth rates largely as Headline Earnings exclude gain on

disposing custody and trustee business * Diffrence also due to net negative fair value adjustments in investment

properties of R388 million in 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
