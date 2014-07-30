FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays Africa H1 earnings up 10 pct
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 30, 2014 / 5:31 AM / 3 years ago

Barclays Africa H1 earnings up 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 30 (Reuters) - Barclays Africa Group’s posted an expected 10 percent rise in first-half headline earnings on Wednesday boosted by its Africa operations.

The pan-African lender, majority owned by the eponymous British bank, said headline earnings per share came in at 720.9 cents in the six months to end June, compared with a restated 655.7 cents a year ago.

Barclays said net interest income - the measure of income from lending - grew 10 percent to 17.197 billion rand ($1.62 billion) as the bank passed on higher interest rates.

Credit impairments fell 7 percent after a push to rein in bad loans, which spiked in 2013 for most South African banks following a spate of unbridled unsecured lending. ($1 = 10.6020 South African Rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Xola Potelwa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.