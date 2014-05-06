FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Barclays Africa says not to infer co's results from Barclays Plc statement
May 6, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Barclays Africa says not to infer co's results from Barclays Plc statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Barclays Africa Group Ltd :

* Barclays plc disclosed an Africa retail and business banking (RBB) segment, which includes part of Barclays Africa Group’s activities

* Improved net interest margin largely due to higher South African interest rates, and significantly lower mortgage credit impairments were noted for Africa RBB in Q1

* Shareholders advised not to infer Barclays Africa Group’s overall performance from this disclosure Source text for Eikon: To see Barclays Plc statement, click on: Further company coverage:

