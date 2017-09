July 30 (Reuters) - Barclays Africa Group Limited

* H1 headline earnings increased 10% to r6 110m from the restated r5 554m after acquiring barclays africa ltd

* H1 diluted heps also increased 10% to 720,7 cents from 654,5 cents

* H1 revenue grew 7% to r30,7bn

* H1 net interest income rose 10% to r17,2bn