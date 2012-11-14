New Issue-Barclays Bank sells $3 bln in notes

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Barclays Bank PLC on Wednesday sold $3 billion of contingent capital notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BARCLAYS BANK AMT $3 BLN COUPON 7.625 PCT MATURITY 11/21/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 5/21/2013 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 7.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/21/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 603.7 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A