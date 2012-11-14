FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Barclays Bank sells $3 bln in notes
#Market News
November 14, 2012 / 8:21 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Barclays Bank sells $3 bln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Barclays Bank PLC on Wednesday
sold $3 billion of contingent capital notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank
and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the
sale.

BORROWER: BARCLAYS BANK

AMT $3 BLN       COUPON 7.625 PCT   MATURITY    11/21/2022   
TYPE NTS         ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY    5/21/2013 
MOODY'S N/A      YIELD 7.625 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/21/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS    SPREAD 603.7 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

