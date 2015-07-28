MOVES-Barclays appoints 2 directors in Swiss team

July 28 (Reuters) - Barclays Bank (Suisse) SA, a unit of Barclays Plc, appointed Alexander Sandborg and Ulf Snellman directors in its wealth and investment management team in Switzerland.

Both have joined as senior private bankers, the bank said.

Snellman, who has 20 years of experience in the private banking industry, has previously worked at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken and Coutts International.

Sandborg joined from Coutts International. He has also worked at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken and UBS. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)